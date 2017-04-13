Dr. Jennifer Elisseeff | Johns Hopkins

Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Dr. Jennifer Elisseeff of Johns Hopkins University to TEDCO’s board of directors.

Elisseeff is the Morton Goldberg Professor and director of the Translational Tissue Engineering Center at Wilmer Eye Institute and the Department of Biomedical Engineering at JHU.

In 2004, Elisseeff cofounded Cartilix Inc., a startup that translated adhesive and biomaterial technologies for treating orthopedic disease, acquired by Biomet Inc in 2009. Also in that year, she founded Aegeria Soft Tissue, a startup focused on soft tissue regeneration and wound healing. She is a member of the National Academy of Inventors and advises a number of biotech companies around the country.

