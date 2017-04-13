Quantcast

Gun crime conviction tossed in case involving indicted Baltimore cops

By: Associated Press April 13, 2017

A judge has vacated a man's conviction after a federal grand jury indicted the three Baltimore officers who arrested him. Media outlets report that at 31-year-old Ivan Potts' trial last March on gun charges, it was his word against the officers who arrested him in 2015. The jury sided with Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and Detectives Evodio ...

