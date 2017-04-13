Quantcast

Utilitarianism invades the window seat

By: Jack L.B. Gohn April 13, 2017

We can all agree that the airport police officer did the unpopular thing when he yanked Dr. David Dao out of his window seat Sunday night on the Chicago-Cincinnati flight. But I believe that United Airlines and its regional partner Republic Airline are run by Benthamite Utilitarians who acted on principle, and that we all ...
