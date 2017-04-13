Quantcast

Lawyer: Dragged United passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

By: Associated Press Don Babwin and Sara Burnett April 13, 2017

CHICAGO — The passenger dragged from a United flight lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion, his lawyer said Thursday, accusing the airline industry of having "bullied" its customers for far too long. "Are we going to continue to be treated like cattle?" attorney Thomas Demetrio asked. The passenger, Dr. David Dao, ...

