UMD, McDaniel pick trustees as commencement speakers

The University of Maryland, College Park, and McDaniel College named commencement speakers Thursday.

Mark Ciardi, a University of Maryland alumnus and member of the school’s board of trustees, will speak at the May 21 commencement at the Xfinity Center.

Ciardi founded movie production company Apex Entertainment and played professional baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Apex has specialized in sports movies, including “Miracle, Secretariat, Invincible” and “The Rookie”. It also produced an Emmy award-winning documentary for ESPN’s “30 for 30” series.

“I hope to encourage students and faculty by sharing the risks I have taken on my entrepreneurial path and the message of perseverance that is often found in my films,” Ciardi said in a statement.

McDaniel has chosen James E. Lightner, the school’s historian, to speak at its commencement May 20 at the college’s Gill Center.

Lightner, an alumnus of the college has spent five decades at the school, including writing a book about its history, “Fearless and Bold.”

Lightner also serves on the college’s board of trustees and is a professor emeritus of mathematics.