Quantcast

No signs of a crime in death of NY appeals judge found by river

By: Associated Press April 13, 2017

NEW YORK — There are no signs that a crime was committed in the death of the first black woman on New York state's highest court, police said Thursday after her body was found on the bank of the Hudson River. Medical examiners are still planning to perform an autopsy on 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam. The New York ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo