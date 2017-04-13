When being summoned to the bench is a good thing

“ll = y” is a lesson I should have learned in Spanish class in high school. I probably did, but not well enough to not have to relearn that lesson nearly a decade later as a student attorney for the Scottsdale Prosecutor’s Office in Arizona the summer after my 2L year. Some lessons stick better than others, but those learned from judges typically hold firm. Because of that, judicial feedback is critically important to the development of young attorneys.

Just last week, I witnessed a judge offer to the opposing attorney the opportunity to get feedback about the trial we just finished. That offer was not precipitated by anything the attorney did or did not do (the assistant state’s attorney ran a good case) but simply a chance for feedback, compliments and constructive criticism. The judge noted that the attorney may have forgotten to provide evidence that the jurisdiction was proper, but noted that the omission was not dispositive in the case.

While the motivation to avoid any perception of bias or preference is an understandable concern, some see that willingness to offer constructive criticism or praise as a necessary judicial criteria. The judge asked for my acquiescence as the opposing counsel, mostly as a courtesy because the case was over, and of course I had no objection. Many practicing attorneys, myself included, did not have the opportunity to intern or clerk for a judge. As a result, without judicial feedback, many attorneys would never get an opportunity to get insight into the judicial thinking process.

That experience reminded me of a story that I ended up sharing this week with my Advocacy and Argument class at Towson University. Near the end of my summer as a student attorney with the Scottsdale Prosecutor’s Office in Arizona, I tried a case in which the defendant was charged with two counts of reckless driving in addition to other traffic violations. The defendant was represented by private counsel from a firm sizable enough that a junior associate observed the trial.

That trial was my first experience handling a motion to suppress, and presented an interesting factual and legal scenario. (The first count of reckless driving alleged an driving maneuver that was clearly reckless, but there was an issue of identification; the second count alleged a driving action that was only arguably reckless but resulted in a clear identification.) I was locked in and focused.

After getting past the motion to suppress with both counts surviving, I put on my case, culminating in my closing argument. During my closing, I told the story of the case from the state’s prospective. During that rendition, I identified the street on which the officer was located, spelled c-h-o-l-l-a, as “chola” street. Being a Baltimore native, I read the two l’s in “Cholla” as I would have read it had there been one “l.” Notably, a “cholla,” pronounced CHoi(y)ə is a cactus with a cylindrical stem, native to Mexico and the Southwest, whereas “chola,” pronounced CHōlə, is colloquially a female Mexican gangster.

I finished my impassioned closing, describing among other things the reckless nature of the defendant’s actions when the officer observed him from “Chola Street.” I finished my closing, and after the jury was released, the judge gave me a “come here” gesture with his finger. When I approached, he handed me a sticky note that said only “ll = y.” The judge then clearly pronounced “Choy – A”, and politely described how he and his clerk fought to hold a straight faces as I continually mispronounced the word.

I will never forget to consider that “ll” just may be pronounced “y,” and to pay attention to detail. And that ASA will never forget to check that jurisdiction box off.