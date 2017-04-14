Quantcast

Van Hollen’s new bill intended to protect airline passengers

By: Capital News Service Briana Thomas April 14, 2017

WASHINGTON — Responding to Sunday's incident on a United Airlines jet, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is drafting a bill that would prohibit airlines from forcibly removing passengers after they have boarded a flight. Van Hollen's proposed Customers Not Cargo Act would make it illegal for airlines to force passengers to leave a plane due to ...

