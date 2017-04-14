Quantcast

Baltimore metro office market holds steady, report finds

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 14, 2017

Leasing in the Baltimore metro office market continued at a steady pace at the start of the year, according to a recent report. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC’s first-quarter report found that overall vacancy increased in the region from the last quarter of 2016 but not by a significant margin. Vacancy in the overall metro area ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo