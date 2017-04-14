Quantcast

CaseSearch proposal would remove convictions after 5 years

Civil judgments would also be removed

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 14, 2017

Under a proposed rule, convictions and civil verdicts would be removed from the Judiciary’s online search site no more than five years after final judgment.

