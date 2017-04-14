Quantcast

Closing of Md. J.C. Penney store in Easton delayed

By: Associated Press April 14, 2017

NEW YORK — J.C. Penney says it is delaying the closure of its Easton Marketplace store and 137 other locations by several weeks to take advantage of better-than-expected sales at those locations. The Easton store is the only location in Maryland scheduled to close. The company said Friday that more shoppers have visited the stores after it ...

