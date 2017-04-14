Quantcast

Columbia Gas files for rate hike

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2017

Columbia Gas of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., filed a request Friday with the Maryland Public Service Commission for a rate hike to raise $6 million, or up to a 16.54 percent rate jump for consumers, to replace aging pipe and adopt pipeline safety upgrades. If the adjustment is approved by the PSC, the average ...

