Quantcast

Former Md. Episcopal bishop to become eligible for parole

By: Associated Press April 14, 2017

A former Episcopal bishop who killed a bicyclist in Baltimore while driving drunk is eligible for parole next month. News outlets report 60-year-old Heather Elizabeth Cook becomes eligible for parole after serving 25 percent of her seven-year sentence. Cook was sentenced in October 2015 after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, driving ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo