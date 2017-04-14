Quantcast

Naval Academy opens art exhibit to the public

By: Associated Press April 14, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Naval Academy is inviting the public to see art and poetry by students at the school. The exhibit of work by students, called midshipmen, is on display at the school's Nimitz Library until May 26. The school said in a statement that the display showcases nearly 100 works of art by 40 ...

