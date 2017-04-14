Quantcast

‘Rhode Lawyer’ gets mileage out of mobile law practice

Solo practitioner builds a following by meeting clients around the Ocean State

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Barry Bridges April 14, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – In a state where residents have a reputation for not straying too far from home, Providence attorney Lawrence J. Signore has hit upon an idea that is resonating with Rhode Islanders who need legal services. While managing a general practice with an emphasis on personal injury and workers’ compensation, Signore doesn’t limit his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo