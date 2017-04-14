Sagamore unveils new Port Covington renderings

New renderings of Sagamore Development’s planned $5.5 billion redevelopment of Port Covington provide street-level views, and an aerial perspective furnishing reference for the magnitude of the project.

The developer, which is backed by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, intends on building 13,500 residential units, 1.5 million square feet of office space and roughly 200 hotel rooms. Under Armour also aims to independently build a 3.9-million-square-foot global headquarters on the peninsula.

The overhaul of the roughly 260 acres of generally underutilized industrial land ranks as one of the largest urban redevelopment projects in the world, dwarfing the transformation of the Inner Harbor and Harbor East in the city.

Despite the impressive aspirations of the project, which is expected to attract $4.4 billion in private investment, there have been critics. The biggest concern about the development is the $636 million in public financing Baltimore granted the project for infrastructure work.