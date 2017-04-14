4th Circuit affirms judgment against Sojourner-Douglass

Share this: Email

The fight to save Sojourner-Douglass College, which was forced to shut its doors in 2015 after losing accreditation, was dealt another blow Thursday as the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a federal judge's summary judgment ruling dismissing the case. Sojourner-Douglass’ accreditation was withdrawn June 30, 2015 after a nearly four-year process with the Middle States ...