Quantcast

Panel weighs Universal Bar Examination expansion in Md.

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Reporter April 14, 2017

As the legal profession gets more competitive for young attorneys and practices get more portable, the state’s legal community is weighing market demands with providing a bar exam that is fair to minorities. The decision on whether to adopt more of the Uniform Bar Examination ultimately will be made by the Court of the Appeals. But ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo