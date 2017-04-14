Quantcast

Ex-Naval Academy instructor admits to lying in sex case

By: Associated Press April 14, 2017

QUANTICO, Va. — A former U.S. Naval Academy instructor convicted of indecent acts with female midshipmen has pleaded guilty to lying about the case to an administrative board. Marine Corps Maj. Mark Thompson entered the plea Thursday at a hearing at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. The Washington Post reports the 47-year-old Thompson was convicted in ...

