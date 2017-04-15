Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week, Annapolis Edition: Bail reform advocates celebrate; Medical marijuana supporters suffer last-minute setback

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2017

Maryland Del. Erek L. Barron and advocates of bail reform had reason to celebrate this week at the close of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2071 session while state Sen. Joan Carter Conway and medical marijuana supporters suffered a crushing, last-minute defeat. Legal affairs writer Steve Lash reported Thursday that bail reform proponents got their wish as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo