Quantcast

City provides counsel for immigrants, but which ones?

Travel ban, judge's praise, better motions round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 17, 2017

Representing immigrants leads news items including travel ban, praising a convict and getting to the point when filing motions.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo