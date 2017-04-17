Downtown Partnership launches interactive development map

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore has released its annual development report — but for the first time, it’s interactive.

The organization hopes the user-friendly report will make it easier to see where development and investment is happening within the one-mile radius of Pratt and Light streets. The Downtown Baltimore Development Report includes projects under construction or completed between April 2015 and December 2016. Datastory worked on the project and helped add features, such as expanded renderings, scalable maps and filtering via project type.

“We wanted a way to make this data-heavy report as accessible and readily digestible as possible,” Kirby Fowler, president of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, said in a statement. “Working with Datastory and our partners in the development sector, we have produced a valuable resource for anyone who wants to understand Downtown Baltimore’s commercial real estate market.”