Quantcast

Fells Point’s Brown’s Wharf sells for $21M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 17, 2017

The mixed-use Brown’s Wharf property in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood has sold for $21 million. Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. purchased the property, which consists of roughly 104,000 square feet of office space, retail and restaurant space. The new owner has engaged in a joint venture with WorkShop Development to redevelop the property. “We consider Brown’s Wharf a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo