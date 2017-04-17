Fells Point’s Brown’s Wharf sells for $21M

Share this: Email

The mixed-use Brown’s Wharf property in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood has sold for $21 million. Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. purchased the property, which consists of roughly 104,000 square feet of office space, retail and restaurant space. The new owner has engaged in a joint venture with WorkShop Development to redevelop the property. “We consider Brown’s Wharf a ...