Fraternity brother’s sexual assault leads to Md. bill changing definition of rape

Gender references eliminated in legislation praised by victims’ rights advocates

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Justin Wm. Moyer April 17, 2017

Maryland is on track to change its definition of rape after a state delegate, whose fraternity brother was raped two decades ago, sought to change how the law describes sexual assaults. The change follows complaints from victims that some cases over the years weren't being taken seriously. On April 5, the General Assembly passed a bill ...

