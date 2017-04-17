Quantcast

Baltimore Co. lead-paint inspector charged with submitting false certificates for his property

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 17, 2017

A Baltimore County landlord and lead inspector has been charged with issuing unlawful lead-paint compliance certificates on one of his properties, the Maryland attorney general's office announced Monday. James R. Lerch, an accredited lead-paint inspector, is accused of signing off on certificates for a Towson rental property he owns and then filing the certificates with Baltimore County ...

