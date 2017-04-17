Quantcast

GKV adds Orizon for U.S. launch

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017

Marketing firm GKV added Orizon Foods, a subsidiary of South American business conglomerate Orizon S.A. GKV is working with Orizon to develop the brand’s identity, logo and packaging, as well as to help design and create their trade show presence, sales materials and initial website. Orizon Foods debuted in the U.S. market at The Seafood Expo North ...

