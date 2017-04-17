Quantcast

Gorsuch full of questions in first Supreme Court argument

Newest justice did not participate in last conference in order to prepare for oral arguments

By: Bloomberg Greg Stohr April 17, 2017

Justice Neil Gorsuch didn’t wait long to start making his presence felt at the U.S. Supreme Court. Hearing arguments in his first case Monday – a procedural dispute involving the rights of federal employees who lose their jobs – Gorsuch waited only 10 minutes before unleashing a barrage of questions and suggesting both sides in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo