Lawsuit: Wells Fargo banker fired for not scamming customers

By: Associated Press April 17, 2017

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has sued Wells Fargo Bank, saying she was fired for refusing to participate in a scheme to manipulate accounts and sell products that weren't in customers' best interest. Melinda Bini filed a lawsuit in state court in New Jersey on April 5 against the bank and three supervisors ...

