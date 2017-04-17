LeNora Clampitt | Howard Bank

Howard Bank announced that it has named LeNora Clampitt officer and branch manager of the Centennial Place branch.

Clampitt will effectively lead the Centennial Place team and manage full daily sales, operations and customer service aspects of the branch. She will also be responsible for acquiring, building and retaining valuable customer relationships, as well as manage risks and develop employee potential within the branch.

