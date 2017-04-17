Quantcast

Amid housing shortage, Towson University to convert hotel

By: Associated Press April 17, 2017

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson University has announced it will convert an off-campus Marriott hotel it owns into student housing. The Baltimore Sun reports the plans were announced Thursday during University President Kim Schatzel's spring address. The Towson University Marriott Center will become apartment-style housing after Marriott's operating contract expires in June 2018. Schatzel says the conversion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo