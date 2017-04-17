Melody Ge | InstantLabs

Melody Ge has been named food safety business development director with InstantLabs. Her job will be to establish InstantLabs’ brand and reputation in the food safety industry. She will assist food suppliers with product defense, GFSI certifications, food safety testing, and sanitation programs. She will also be promoting InstantLabs’ breakthrough product: The Hunter Real-Time PCR System.

