Quantcast

Tax incentives, jobs seen as key to solving Baltimore’s Class B office woes

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 17, 2017

Class B office space in downtown Baltimore continues to be a drag on the market, but tax incentives and a broader economic revival may be the keys to lifting the struggling sector. Commercial real estate professionals who work in Baltimore suggest that broader redevelopment efforts, tax incentives and a stronger job market are needed to resolve ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo