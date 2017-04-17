Quantcast

Teen retailer Rue 21 to close all 21 Md. stores

By: Associated Press April 17, 2017

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing all of its 21 stores in Maryland as it focuses more on its online business. The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, or about one-third of its stores nationwide, leaving it with more than 700 stores in 48 states. The company is based in Cranberry, north ...

