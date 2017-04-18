Quantcast

As parental-rights bill goes viral, Md. lawmaker speaks out

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 18, 2017

A bill to enable courts to strip parental rights from a parent who conceived the child via non-consenual sex is getting more attention now than it did during session.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo