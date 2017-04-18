Quantcast

A year into new contract, Dance quits as Baltimore County schools chief

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 18, 2017

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. S. Dallas Dance resigned Tuesday after five years in the post, only one year into a new four-year contract with the district. Dance did not give a reason for his resignation, saying in a statement that he was moving on to a different “chapter” of his career. “I now transition to ...

