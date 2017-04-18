Quantcast

Defense manufacturer targets Salisbury expansion

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 18, 2017

Manufacturing Support Industries Inc., a defense manufacturer, is expanding its operations in Salisbury and will hire 42 more employees, the latest in a string of manufacturing expansions planned for the area. The Maryland Department of Commerce announced the company’s expansion on Tuesday. The agency is providing Manufacturing Support Industries Inc. with a $100,000 loan via the Maryland ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo