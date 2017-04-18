Quantcast

ESPS opens Salisbury location

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2017

Eastern Shore Psychological Services announced Tuesday it will host an open house event April 28 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for its new offices at 1113 Healthway Drive, in Salisbury. Guests will be treated to hors d' oeuvres, refreshments and a relaxed environment to meet the staff and tour the new ESPS facility.  Dr. Kathy Seifert, founder & CEO ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo