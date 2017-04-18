ESPS opens Salisbury location

Share this: Email

Eastern Shore Psychological Services announced Tuesday it will host an open house event April 28 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for its new offices at 1113 Healthway Drive, in Salisbury. Guests will be treated to hors d' oeuvres, refreshments and a relaxed environment to meet the staff and tour the new ESPS facility. Dr. Kathy Seifert, founder & CEO ...