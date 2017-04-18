Quantcast

Judge rejects effort to reinstall painting in Capitol

By: Associated Press Kevin Freking April 18, 2017

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has rejected efforts to reinstall a painting in the Capitol that some lawmakers and police groups found offensive because it depicts police officers with animal heads. David Pulphus, a student artist from Missouri, and Rep. William Clay, his Democratic congressman, had sued Architect of the Capitol Stephen Ayers for removing the ...

