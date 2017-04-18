Biden to speak at Morgan State commencement

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at Morgan State University’s graduation ceremonies next month, the school announced Tuesday.

Biden will keynote the May 20th ceremonies at Morgan’s Hughes Stadium. Three others will be honored as distinguished citizens, including journalist April Ryan and philanthropists C. Sylvia Brown and Sheldon Goldseker.

“The honored guests who will attend our commencement – those on the dais as well as those in the stands – have the same commitment to social advancement and equity that the founders of Morgan had in 1867,” said Morgan President David Wilson in a statement.

Biden served as the 47th vice president of the United States.

Since leaving the White House this year, Biden has been named the founding chairman of the Biden Domestic Policy Institute at the University of Delaware. That institute will focus on topics ranging from economic reform and environmental sustainability to civil rights, criminal justice, women’s rights and more.

He was also named a professor of the practice at the University of Pennsylvania where he will head up the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.