Union, Md. congressman to participate in Metro card giveaway

By: Associated Press April 18, 2017

SILVER SPRING — Metro's largest union and Congressman Jamie Raskin are giving away $10 Metro cards to riders. Raskin will join Metro workers Tuesday morning to give away 1,000 SmarTrip cards at the Silver Spring Metro station. It's the first in a series of SmarTrip card giveaways being sponsored by the union. The union said in ...

