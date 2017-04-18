Quantcast

Sexual assault, tax credit legislation top list at Md. bill signing

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 18, 2017

ANNAPOLIS —  Legislation expanding protections for victims of sexual assault and human trafficking and tax credits for first responders and businesses that hire veterans topped the list of measures signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan. First on the list of the 211 bills signed into law was the Protecting Victims of Sex Trafficking Act ...

