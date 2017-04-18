Quantcast

Snowden Lane Partners forms Riverstone Capital Wealth Group in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2017

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, adviser-owned, wealth advisory firm, announced Tuesday that its teams in Maryland will form Riverstone Capital Wealth Group, a combined effort of the Mayo-Bryer Group in Bethesda and the Kirby-Hayes Group, which recently joined the firm, in Salisbury. Under the new name, Ryan Kirby and Chris Hayes, each a partner and director, ...

