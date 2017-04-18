Quantcast

Takoma Park primary care practice settles Medicare fraud suit

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 18, 2017

A Takoma Park primary care practice has paid $250,000 to settle allegations of engaging in a fraudulent billing scheme to increase profits, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Tuesday. Complete Family Care PC, a practice owned by Dr. Suresh Khetan and his wife, Renu Khetan, allegedly billed Medicaid for complex blood removals and eye examinations that ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo