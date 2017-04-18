Quantcast

Wal-Mart courts Md. entrepreneurs

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2017

  Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is looking for Maryland entrepreneurs to pitch their made in the USA products to the company’s buyers in a daylong event at Walmart’s global headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas June 28. Registration has begun at walmart-jump.com; the deadline is May 18. Walmart buyers will be looking to make deals of varying sizes ranging from ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo