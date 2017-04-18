Quantcast

Weinberg Foundation gives $1M in grants as part of $3M Summer Funding Collaborative

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2017

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation announced Tuesday $1 million in grants to support 41 summer programs as part of the $3 million Baltimore Summer Funding Collaborative. The initiative was created to fund high-quality summer programs that serve low-income Baltimore youth. The Summer Funding Collaborative, in addition to the Weinberg Foundation, includes the Abell Foundation, The Annie E. Casey Foundation, ...

