I grew up in Prince George’s County and attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville. My interest in the law started around that time and I was fortunate enough to complete a summer internship with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, where I had the opportunity to observe a number of hearings and trials. I always found it interesting watching the attorneys in court and observing how the attorneys conducted themselves in court. Between the pacing around the courtroom and the ways they approached witnesses and presented evidence, I really learned a lot.

This experience cemented my interest in pursuing a legal career. From there, I graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in English Language and Literature and and then the American University Washington College of Law. I clerked for a judge in Prince George’s County Circuit Court after law school and learned a great deal about the law and being an attorney in that year.

On top of what I learned, being in chambers with a judge and witnessing “how the balls and strikes are called” was an invaluable experience. I had always heard good things about clerking and, after clerking myself, I can definitely say it is a worthwhile experience for anyone. Now, I am an associate at Joseph, Greenwald & Laake P.A. in Greenbelt.

Since I was in law school, I always had an eye on blogging; I even had a professor who stressed to our class the importance of blogging. Now, I’m not only looking forward to sharing my legal experiences, but I’m also excited to talk about issues and trends that may be of interest both my fellow young lawyers and the Maryland legal community as a whole.

All of which is a long way to say I look forward to contributing to the Generation J.D. blog in the weeks and months to come. Happy reading!