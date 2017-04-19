BGE’s Butler to deliver UM Carey Law Commencement address

Calvin G. Butler, the chief executive officer of Baltimore Gas and Electric will deliver the keynote address to graduating students of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law on May 19, the school has announced.

Around 250 students will receive J.D., LL.M. or Master of Science in law degrees at the ceremony, which will take place at the Hippodrome Theatre of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore.

Before becoming CEO in 2014, Butler held several senior executive positions in regulatory, external and corporate affairs including at Exelon, BGE’s parent company, and ComEd, BGE’s sister company in Chicago. He earned his law degree at Washington University in St. Louis.

Butler serves on the boards of the University of Maryland Medical Center, the Greater Baltimore Committee, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, and as the 2016 chair of the United Way of Central Maryland’s giving campaign.