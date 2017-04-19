Daren Bowen | Brothers Services Co.

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2017

bowen-daren-brothers-servicesDaren Bowen has joined the executive team at Brothers Services Company as the new vice president of its Potomac Division. He will lead the development of new southern operations and opening of new showrooms in Annapolis and Montgomery County.

