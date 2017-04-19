Daren Bowen | Brothers Services Co.

Daren Bowen has joined the executive team at Brothers Services Company as the new vice president of its Potomac Division. He will lead the development of new southern operations and opening of new showrooms in Annapolis and Montgomery County.

