FINANCE SECRETARY

The Baltimore office of Baker Donelson has immediate opening for experienced Commercial Finance and Creditors’ Rights Legal Secretary. Qualified candidates will have 5+ yrs of experience as a legal secretary, & 3 yrs of experience in the related transactional practice area. This high level position involves heavy client contact and the ability to prioritize a high volume of work and tight deadlines. Qualified candidates will also have exceptional communication and organizational skills, proficiency in MSWord, Outlook, Excel, document compare software and be able to accurately type 65+ wpm. Exp with NetDocs a plus. This position supports 3 attorneys, including a member of the Firm’s board of directors. This position requires a high degree of discretion and professionalism. Our firm offers excellent benefits and a collegial work environment. Candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to baltimorerecruiting@bakerdonelson.com. Must provide minimum authorization to work in the United States. Resumes only accepted for job posted.

