Drive your marketing with research

By: Glenda LeGendre April 19, 2017

Marketing is at its best when it is data-driven. An old marketing mantra is that it is not important what you think, it’s what your customer thinks. How satisfied or engaged are your clients, donors or customers? What features of your new product or service are least or most popular? Does your brand have recognition ...

